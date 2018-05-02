West Seattle Wednesday: Southwest District Council, baseball playoffs, more!

(May is Bike Month! Thanks to Don Brubeck for the photo of father-and-son riders outside Neighborhood House High Point last night)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Bring your wee one(s) up to 12 months old to High Point Library at 11:30 am. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

DANCE TIME: 6-8 pm, Lauren Petrie plays, you dance, at the Senior Center of West Seattle. All ages, all skill levels welcome – or just come enjoy the music. More info here. (4217 SW Oregon)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, with an environmental theme – guests are Puget Sound Clean Air Agency executive director Craig Kenworthy and 34th District State House Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon. (4217 SW Oregon)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS: The postseason continues for West Seattle High School with the Wildcats’ next Metro League tournament game at 7 pm, vs, Garfield HS at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. (1321 SW 102nd)

JIM PAGE: Singer-songwriter performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

OPEN MICROPHONE: Sign up at 7, perform starting at 7:30, at the Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction, hosted by Alan Sobel. All ages. (4752 California SW)

YES, THERE’S MORE … just click over to our complete calendar to browse!