West Seattle Wednesday: HALA upzoning open house; candidate forum @ 34th DDs; more…

(WSB photo: Olympics peeking through this morning’s clouds)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, what’s ahead for today/tonight:

GIVEBIG: Sorry we don’t have a West Seattle/White Center participant list for this year, the eighth and final Seattle Foundation presentation of the one-day giving blitz. Our advice: Choose your favorite local nonprofit(s) and give generously, directly to them – today and/or every day!

DINE OUT FOR SWSHS: There is one GiveBIG event on the calendar – dine out all day/night at West 5 and part of the proceeds go to the Southwest Seattle Historical Society. Also, there’s a 6-8 pm whisky tasting there with Westland Distillery. More info on the SWSHS website. (4539 California SW)

HEAD TAX AT CITY COUNCIL: The council’s Finance and Neighborhoods Committee has two special meetings today to continue the consideration of the “head tax” to raise money for homelessness-related programs. One is under way right now; the second is at 2 pm. You can watch both on Seattle Channel if you aren’t at/can’t get to City Hall. (600 4th Ave.)

HALA (AND MORE) OPEN HOUSE: Still have questions about HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability as it makes its way through the City Council process? 6-8 pm at Louisa Boren STEM K-8, you can get answers from city staff at a drop-in open house. Other city departments will be there too. (5950 Delridge Way SW)

WRITING CIRCLE WITH HUGO HOUSE: 6 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, writers welcome: “Bring something you’re working on, or just come ready to write. You will have the opportunity to share your work and get feedback – but only if you want to (no pressure!). You can also use this time to increase productivity on your current work in progress, surrounded by fellow writers. Open to all ages and genres.” (2306 42nd SW)

DANCE CLASSES: Two more series of dance classes start tonight at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 7 and 8:15 pm – swing and nightclub two-step. Call to sign up! (4217 SW Oregon)

POETRYBRIDGE: This month’s featured readers at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) are Chris Jarmick and Mary Crane. 7 pm. More info here! (5612 California SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy. Agenda includes a candidate forum for the open 34th District State Senate seat – more info in the organization’s newsletter. (9131 California SW)