UPDATE: West Seattle, Vashon Water Taxi service suspended because of Colman Dock evacuation

(Added: Photo by Carolyn Newman showing vessels awaiting the all-clear, including both King County Water Taxis)
5:03 PM: The West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are both suspended right now because Colman Dock downtown has been evacuated. Via Twitter, Washington State Ferries explains why:
#BREAKING Colman Dock currently evacuated and closed due to a suspicious package. We’ll update here when there are more details. No injuries reported.
— Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) May 5, 2018
Updates to come.
5:20 PM: And from SPD:
We are currently assisting @wastatepatrol and @wsferries at Colman Dock. There has been a report of a suspicious package and our detectives are headed there to make sure the terminal is safe. Please expect extra traffic in the area. Thanks in advance for your patience.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 5, 2018
If you need to head westward across the Sound, we do NOT advise trying Fauntleroy-Southworth as an alternate – it had a major Friday afternoon backup going even before this.
5:52 PM: Colman Dock is reopening, SPD just announced:
Detectives have determined that there is no risk to the public at @wsferries Colman Dock. The terminal will be reopening shortly. All traffic on Alaskan Way is now open. Thanks again for your continued patience. cc: @wastatepatrol
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 5, 2018
Now we’re just waiting for word on Water Taxi management about how/when service will resume.
6:27 PM: From KCDOT:
The Vashon and West Seattle Water Taxi routes are resuming service. The West Seattle route will resume service with the 6:25 sailing from Seacrest Dock and the Vashon route resumes service from Pier 52 at 6:30pm.
| 2 COMMENTS