UPDATE: West Seattle, Vashon Water Taxi service suspended because of Colman Dock evacuation

(Added: Photo by Carolyn Newman showing vessels awaiting the all-clear, including both King County Water Taxis)

5:03 PM: The West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are both suspended right now because Colman Dock downtown has been evacuated. Via Twitter, Washington State Ferries explains why:

#BREAKING Colman Dock currently evacuated and closed due to a suspicious package. We’ll update here when there are more details. No injuries reported. — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) May 5, 2018

Updates to come.

5:20 PM: And from SPD:

We are currently assisting @wastatepatrol and @wsferries at Colman Dock. There has been a report of a suspicious package and our detectives are headed there to make sure the terminal is safe. Please expect extra traffic in the area. Thanks in advance for your patience. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 5, 2018

If you need to head westward across the Sound, we do NOT advise trying Fauntleroy-Southworth as an alternate – it had a major Friday afternoon backup going even before this.

5:52 PM: Colman Dock is reopening, SPD just announced:

Detectives have determined that there is no risk to the public at @wsferries Colman Dock. The terminal will be reopening shortly. All traffic on Alaskan Way is now open. Thanks again for your continued patience. cc: @wastatepatrol — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 5, 2018

Now we’re just waiting for word on Water Taxi management about how/when service will resume.

6:27 PM: From KCDOT: