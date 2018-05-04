West Seattle, Washington

05 Saturday

UPDATE: West Seattle, Vashon Water Taxi service suspended because of Colman Dock evacuation

May 4, 2018 5:03 pm
2 COMMENTS
 |   King County Water Taxi | West Seattle news

(Added: Photo by Carolyn Newman showing vessels awaiting the all-clear, including both King County Water Taxis)

5:03 PM: The West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are both suspended right now because Colman Dock downtown has been evacuated. Via Twitter, Washington State Ferries explains why:

Updates to come.

5:20 PM: And from SPD:

If you need to head westward across the Sound, we do NOT advise trying Fauntleroy-Southworth as an alternate – it had a major Friday afternoon backup going even before this.

5:52 PM: Colman Dock is reopening, SPD just announced:

Now we’re just waiting for word on Water Taxi management about how/when service will resume.

6:27 PM: From KCDOT:

The Vashon and West Seattle Water Taxi routes are resuming service. The West Seattle route will resume service with the 6:25 sailing from Seacrest Dock and the Vashon route resumes service from Pier 52 at 6:30pm.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: West Seattle, Vashon Water Taxi service suspended because of Colman Dock evacuation"

  • Mark Tiedemann May 4, 2018 (6:21 pm)
    KIRO Radio tweeted this out:

    The West Seattle route will resume service with the 6:25 sailing from Seacrest Dock and the Vashon route resumes service from Pier 52 at 6:30pm.

    • WSB May 4, 2018 (6:27 pm)
      I got that via email and am adding; thx.

