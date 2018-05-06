West Seattle Sunday: From birds to bikes, and beyond, plus Curious Kidstuff’s 20th-anniversary sale, and adoptable cats

(Bald eagle, photographed in Fauntleroy by Jim Spraker)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, highlights for your Sunday:

YOGA FOR GARDENERS: 10 am at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center – a “yoga experience customized for gardeners,” that’s also a fundraiser for The Little Red Hen Project. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET, WITH CATS: 10 am-2 pm in the street in The Junction. Special feature today: The Seattle Humane MaxMobile, with adoptable cats! (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

CURIOUS KIDSTUFF’S 20TH-ANNIVERSARY SALE: 11 am-5 pm, Curious Kidstuff (WSB sponsor) is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an all-day party including 20 percent off everything in the store (except LEGO brand). Here’s our preview! (4740 California SW)

DIY BIKES: It’s Bike Everywhere Month – maybe your bicycle needs something fixed or tuned up? Bring it to the West Seattle Tool Library noon-4 pm today for some help and coaching from DIY Bikes! (4408 Delridge Way SW)

BIRDS OF THE DUWAMISH RIVER: Gather at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse at 1 pm and find out more about the avian life along West Seattle’s only river. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm at Arrowhead Gardens, the city-mandated monthly meeting with updates on West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned encampment. Public welcome. (9200 2nd SW)

KIDS’ YOGA FUNDRAISER: A multi-day, multi-session fundraiser for Children’s Hospital – as explained in our calendar listing. 5- to 8-year-olds are welcome to participate at 3 pm today at Miss Sheryl’s Ballet in White Center. (9650 16th Ave SW)

CORREO AEREO: Latin American music live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

LADIES’ MUSICAL CLUB: “Music by Liszt, Ravel, Rachmaninoff, and Water: A Song Recital”. 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library – free, as always. (2306 42nd SW)

OPEN HOUSE: The West Seattle Contemplative Church invites you to visit, 5-6 pm. (4157 California SW)