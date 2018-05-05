West Seattle Saturday: Light-rail forum; spring cleanups; films; music; more!

(American Robin, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, highlights for your sunny West Seattle Saturday:

REFRESH/RESTORE DAKOTA PLACE PARK: 9 am-noon, you can join West Seattle neighbors to help give this neighborhood treasure a spring facelift. Bring your own tools and gloves. (California/Dakota)

ST. JOHN’S RUMMAGE SALE: Day 2 of St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church‘s big rummage sale, 9 am-3 pm. (3050 California SW)

SOUND TRANSIT NEIGHBORHOOD FORUM: Your next chance for involvement in the route/station location planning for West Seattle’s future light-rail line is today, at Sound Transit’s first West Seattle “neighborhood forum,” as previewed here. 10 am-12:30 pm, Masonic Center in The Junction. (4736 40th SW)

CINCO DE MAYO AT MISSION CANTINA: Lots going on at Mission Cantina (WSB sponsor) this Cinco de Mayo, 10 am-2 am, from brunch to a pig roast and more! (2325 California SW)

SPRING CLEANUP AT THE LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: As previewed here, the home of West Seattle’s history welcomes volunteer help today, 10 am-2 pm. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST’: 10 am, second and final performance of Madison Middle School‘s musical, at the West Seattle High School Theater. Ticket info in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

THE SHACK’S RELAUNCH PARTY: You’re invited to stop by the coffee-and-more shop for its relaunch party, explained in our calendar listing, 10 am-1 pm. (2920 SW Avalon Way)

SPANISH-LANGUAGE FILM FESTIVAL: As previewed here, Chief Sealth International High School welcomes community members for the second day of this film festival. 11 am-6 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

BYSTANDER INTERVENTION WORKSHOP: 2 pm at Admiral UCC Church – here’s what this free workshop is all about: “Bystander Intervention provides participants with tools and tactics for intervening on another’s behalf. Defusing a challenging situation and protecting someone experiencing harm or abuse is an important part of helping and supporting people in our community.” (California/Hill)

WEST SEATTLE MEANINGFUL MOVIES: This month, “Artificial Intelligence and What It Means to Be Human,” a guided series of short videos, plus discussion as always. Doors open at 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point; more info in our calendar listing. (6400 SW Sylvan Way)

MAURICE TANI: In concert at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm, this singer-songwriter will be performing “country- and jazz-tinged songs were intimate stories about love and loss in the modern world, sung in a distinctive, resonant baritone.” (7904 35th SW)

SOUTH SOUND TUG & BARGE: “Two sets of resistance songs” at West Seattle Brewing, starting at 8 pm. No cover. (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW)

