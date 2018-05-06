WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Thieves’ damage closes 2 Fingers Social for the night

If you try going to 2 Fingers Social in South Delridge tonight, that’s the sign you’ll find. The five-month-old neighborhood bar is closed because of a theft that they believe was the start of a break-in attempt. Early today, someone went under their fence and stole their exterior cameras and cut wires that took out their power and internet. They got the electricity back but not the internet, which means their payment system is interrupted. They believe the thief/thieves were startled/interrupted before actually breaking into the building – nothing besides the cameras is missing. They hope to have the internet connection restored tomorrow so they can reopen. If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 18-160932.(Thanks to the person who texted to let us know about this.)