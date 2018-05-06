West Seattle, Washington

07 Monday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Thieves’ damage closes 2 Fingers Social for the night

May 6, 2018 5:08 pm
 |   Crime | Delridge | West Seattle news

If you try going to 2 Fingers Social in South Delridge tonight, that’s the sign you’ll find. The five-month-old neighborhood bar is closed because of a theft that they believe was the start of a break-in attempt. Early today, someone went under their fence and stole their exterior cameras and cut wires that took out their power and internet. They got the electricity back but not the internet, which means their payment system is interrupted. They believe the thief/thieves were startled/interrupted before actually breaking into the building – nothing besides the cameras is missing. They hope to have the internet connection restored tomorrow so they can reopen. If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 18-160932.(Thanks to the person who texted to let us know about this.)

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Thieves' damage closes 2 Fingers Social for the night"

  • Josh in Puget Ridge May 6, 2018 (5:21 pm)
    Sorry to hear this. Great neighborhood business owned by friendly local folks. Hope thing get back up and running soon!

  • Hoku May 6, 2018 (6:30 pm)
    Was at Burger Boss shortly before 4pm and saw 2 Finger Social person come over looking very unhappy. Now I know why. Darn it! Small businesses have enough challenges without this kind of BS. Hope the recovery efforts are minimal. So sorry this happened.

