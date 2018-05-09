WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Subaru Impreza

From Chelsea, who hopes you can help find her 1997 red Subaru Impreza, plates BGX7941:

My car was stolen from in front of my house last night between the hours of 10 pm and 9 am. I would appreciate all the help possible in locating it because I do rely heavily on my car. I know the power of the West Seattle Community and I would really appreciate the help and support.

She adds that her car has many bumper stickers plus prayer beads hanging from the rear-view mirror and “a tear over the back right tire next to the gas cap.” If you see it, call 911.