5:20 PM: In case you’re wondering about the police search in central Delridge, with a K-9 team joining officers in the Delridge/Myrtle vicinity, as well as points east and uphill toward Puget Ridge, here’s what we have found out so far: This started with one man punching another in the face near Home Depot. The victim was taken to the hospital by private ambulance. The suspect is known to the victim. No luck finding him yet.

5:50 PM: Still on the loose.