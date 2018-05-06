WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mini-mart burglary; carport prowlers

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

MINI-MART BREAK-IN: Thanks to Casey for the tip, after seeing that obvious sign that something had happened at the California/Andover mini-mart. The Tweets by Beat log confirmed a break-in this morning; police report wouldn’t be available until tomorrow if at all, so we went over to see what we could find out. The person on duty at the mini-mart was too busy to talk much but he confirmed they were burglarized while closed early this morning; the burglar(s) got away with cigarettes and a computer. If you have any information, the police report # is 18-160632.

CARPORT PROWLERS: This happened in an apartment building carport at 42nd/College i North Admiral last Wednesday afternoon, with one person shown clearly “before they tried to cover the camera with tape,” as the sender described it:

The shot through the portion of the lens that subsequently remained uncovered partly shows their car, the sender says, adding that it “appears to be a Subaru or VW with a ‘snorkel’ attachment on the driver’s side. Pretty distinctive car.”

Any info on this? SPD incident #18-156445.