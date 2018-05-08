WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run help needed; two found bicycles

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

HIT-RUN: The photo is from Poy, who says his car – the white one – is undrivable after being hit by somebody in the red one on Harbor Avenue near the 7-11 on Monday. The photo is from his neighbor, who says the two men were seen walking away after the crash. Poy doesn’t know how the other car left the scene – driven away, towed, or … – but if you have any information, here’s the incident #:18-162204.

Now, news of two abandoned (therefore most likely stolen/dumped) bicycles:

FOUND TODAY: The photo and report are from Tom: “I found a bike on my commute home. It was found at the West side of the Low Bridge in West Seattle around 330-345. Police have been called. The bike is currently being watched at Ounces on Delridge. It is a silver Windsor Wellington 4.0.”

FOUND MONDAY: From L: “A BMX-style bike was found over the embankment near Chief Sealth High School. I guess a decent description or the serial number from someone losing a bike would suffice its return. Please call Liz at 206.604.5618. If no one claims it, then it’ll be donated to a good cause.”