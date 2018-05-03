WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Found and gone

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
DUMPED/STOLEN? A reader spotted these items strewn at the Murray Wet Weather Facility across from Lowman Beach this morning and sent the photo:
We can’t guarantee they’re still there but passing along the photo just in case someone recognizes their stuff.
ODD THEFT: Kathryn noted a piece missing from her vehicle:
Someone stole my lower (reflector) from my Jeep parked on the street (Tuesday) night. I park on 42nd Ave SW between Fauntleroy and Graham. There’s no other damage to the vehicle or signs of forced entry. Just annoying!
