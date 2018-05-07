WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the police search in Delridge

(Added: WSB photo of vehicle involved in hit-run, just before it was towed)

12:58 PM: Police have just taken a man into custody after a search along SW Juneau on both sides of Delridge. We caught up with the discussion (thanks to everybody for the tips) in the middle of the search but just checked with SPD media relations to see what it was about: They say it started with a hit-and-run crash in the 5400 block of 26th SW. The suspect has been detained near 23rd and Juneau.

1:03 PM: This is near Louisa Boren STEM K-8; parents are messaging us that the school is/was in “lockdown” as a result, but again, the search is now over. Knowing this was happening near the school, we had a message out to the district asking if any precautions had been taken, but hadn’t heard back.

1:12 PM: Our crew just arrived at STEM and has been told they were sheltering in place but they just got the all-clear from police, so that’s ending.

1:23 PM: Added a photo of the car involved in the hit-run. The suspect, meantime, was going to the hospital via private ambulance.