WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 4 reports

Three reader reports and a followup:

TRUCK AND CAR BROKEN INTO: James reports his company truck was broken into Sunday night in Morgan Junction, and that wasn’t all that happened:

Smash and grab, they left the tools but stole the snacks and Bluetooth headphones. Another tenant at our apartment also had her window busted out; only thing taken was a pack of cigarettes. It happened on 42nd Ave SW between Morgan and Holly.

PACKAGE THEFT: Kate reports a package stolen on 46th SW in Seaview between 2 pm and 7 pm Monday.

MORE PAINT VANDALISM: This isn’t even really “tagging,” since it doesn’t seem to be anyone’s signature – after the report we published yesterday, we heard from D., also in Gatewood, whose car was vandalized sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning, also in green paint, this time with the word “booty.”

CAR RECOVERED: Yet another recently stolen Subaru Legacy has been recovered. The one stolen from Alki last week was found in Burien. Its owner reports, “It’s now back home and seems none the worse for wear, but now has new plates.”