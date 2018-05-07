Wednesday is Bike to School Day. Here’s what two local schools are doing

Early reminder that Wednesday is Bike to School Day. If you’re anywhere near a school, you’re likely to see more riders that morning. And two local schools have shared their plans:

ALKI ELEMENTARY: The photo is from Alki’s Bike Rodeo last Wednesday afternoon, a tune-up for Bike to School Day, which Chris Nutter is coordinating. On Wednesday, Alki Elementary-bound riders are invited to join either of two “bike trains,” both gathering at 6:40 am, departing at 6:50 am – one at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park on Beach Drive, one at Anchor/Luna Park. Both are expected to get to the school by 7:20 am for a group photo, with “giveaways and snacks” promised in the school cafeteria and prizes for all riders.

LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8: This school is having a bike train on Wednesday, too. Joe Laubach is coordinating and says they will be gathering at Greg Davis Park (2600 SW Brandon) between 8 and 8:15 am Wednesday. Riders K-4 are asked to have a parent or other adult join the bike train with them. Joe adds, “Bring a helmet, a bike lock, and your big smiles for this event. While supplies last, students biking to school on May 9 will receive a fun prize! We’ll also have some snacks to keep us fueled for the ride!” He also adds that if there is “more than a light drizzle” that morning (current forecast calls for a “chance of showers”), the rain date will be Friday.

Anybody else planning a bike train? Let us know!