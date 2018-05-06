West Seattle, Washington

06 Sunday

74℉

VIDEO: Duck family crosses busy West Seattle street with help from Samaritans, Seattle Police

May 6, 2018 3:50 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

It’s still duck-crossing season! Thanks to Marcee Stone-Vekich for sharing her photo/video of this scene that stopped traffic for a bit on Saturday near the east end of Roxbury.

Here’s some interesting backstory on crossings like this one.

Share This

1 Reply to "VIDEO: Duck family crosses busy West Seattle street with help from Samaritans, Seattle Police"

  • Alki resident May 6, 2018 (4:32 pm)
    Reply

    Guy in blue shirt escorting ducks in Chris Greer. He and his wife are trying to get their raccoon back. This video just proves one more time how they care and rescue animals. Good luck Chris and Kelly.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann