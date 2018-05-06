VIDEO: Duck family crosses busy West Seattle street with help from Samaritans, Seattle Police

It’s still duck-crossing season! Thanks to Marcee Stone-Vekich for sharing her photo/video of this scene that stopped traffic for a bit on Saturday near the east end of Roxbury.
Here’s some interesting backstory on crossings like this one.
Guy in blue shirt escorting ducks in Chris Greer. He and his wife are trying to get their raccoon back. This video just proves one more time how they care and rescue animals. Good luck Chris and Kelly.
