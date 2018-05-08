Up early to celebrate the Senior Center of West Seattle

(WSB photos)

One week ago today, the Senior Center of West Seattle was honored as Nonprofit of the Year at the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce Westside Awards breakfast. This morning, it was another early day for the Senior Center at its own breakfast event, the annual fundraiser, with ~150 people at the Masonic Center in The Junction.

County Council Chair Joe McDermott, above with Senior Center executive director Lyle Evans, was keynote speaker for the breakfast, themed “Joy is in the Journey.”

One of the joyful moments of the event was a spotlight for Bettie Williams-Watson (above) of Multi-Communities – whose story we told here on WSB just last week. She explained that her small nonprofit relies on the SC’s computers to get a lot of work done! Meantime, the center detailed its 2017 “impact,” including serving more than 4,000 seniors, with more than 50 programs and activities, 7,000+ lunches via the Junction Diner, 2,100+ salads sandwiches, and soups via Margie’s Café, 25,000+ delivered meals, and more. It also provides meaningful community involvement for longtime volunteers like Ross Goldman (below right with brother Peter Goldman, as they invited attendees to be part of a special giving opportunity:

This was the 11th annual breakfast for the Senior Center, with major sponsors including WSB sponsors Quail Park Memory Care of West Seattle and Verity Credit Union. This year’s catering was by Luna Park-headquartered Duos.

P.S. Couldn’t be there but want to help the center (which is at 4217 SW Oregon in The Junction and the home of many community events beyond its own programs and services)? You can give online, here.