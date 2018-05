The Husky Deli family's next generation was a star of the show as the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce 's Westside Awards were presented today ... westseattleblog.com/2018/05/video-2018-westside-awards-connect-peninsulas-present-and-future/ ... See MoreSee Less

Congratulations to West Seattleite Bettie Williams-Watson, just honored by the King County Council with an MLK Medal for Distinguished Service. Her quiet, vital work helps abuse/sexual violence survivors and also helps break the cycle that perpetuates the problem. We were honored to speak with her recently about her life's work: westseattleblog.com/2018/04/mlk-medal-for-bettie-williams-watson-west-seattleite-founder-of-multi... ... See MoreSee Less

Photo