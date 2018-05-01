TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch, as May begins

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:30 AM: Good morning! No incidents or traffic alerts for West Seattle or major outbound routes so far.

MAY DAY ALERTS: The city’s advance alert says there’s only one march/rally for which a permit has been obtained. This day on the calendar often brings demonstrations without permits, too, so be aware.

MARINERS BACK IN TOWN: The stadium zone will be busy this evening as the Mariners start their next homestand – 7:10 pm vs. the A’s. That also means extended West Seattle Water Taxi service tonight.