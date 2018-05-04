West Seattle, Washington

May 4, 2018 7:09 am
7:09 AM: Good morning! Only one incident reported in the area – if you head this way from points north, note that there’s a crash blocking one lane of southbound 99 at King St.

7:16 AM: That has cleared.

7:23 AM: If you use East Marginal Way to head to/from downtown, note there’s a crash response right where it becomes Alaskan Way near Massachusetts.

7:29 AM: SDOT says that crash is blocking SB lanes but not NB.

7:33 AM: From the scanner, trouble at 4th/Spokane, blocking a westbound lane there.

7:38 AM: SDOT reports the East Marginal/Alaskan Way S. scene is all clear.

7:40 AM: Transit alert – the Metro Route 113 bus that would usually leave 26th SW/SW 116th, downtown-bound, right now, won’t operate today, Metro just texted.

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch"

  • pip May 4, 2018 (8:34 am)
    Broken down king county metro 57 bus on the high bridge in the 99 lane.

