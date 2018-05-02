West Seattle, Washington

02 Wednesday

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semitruck on side blocking NB 5 exit to West Seattle Bridge

May 2, 2018 3:51 pm
 West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

3:51 PM: The State Patrol – which shared the photo – says a tow crew is on the way to the scene where that on-its-side semitruck is blocking the northbound I-5 exit to the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how WSDOT advises getting around it.

4:13 PM: The tow team has arrived, reports the WSP with that tweeted video clip – but no estimated time yet for reopening.

4:34 PM: Major progress – the crew has the truck upright.

