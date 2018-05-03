West Seattle, Washington

04 Friday

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 crashes on 35th SW

May 3, 2018 4:00 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
4:01 PM: If you’re going to be using 35th SW south of Morgan any time soon, heads up – there are two crashes, one at Morgan involving a vehicle that lost at least one wheel, and just now, a 5-vehicle crash blocking the northbound lane in the 7700 block of 35th (at or near Holden). We’re on our way to check.

4:14 PM: Above, the cars on NB 35th just south of Holden have moved to the side. No injuries, we’re told. Checking 35th/Morgan next.

4:24 PM: Above is the pickup that lost a wheel at 35th and Morgan. Police are there and a tow truck too, blocking the inside northbound lane of 35th. No injuries reported in either incident.

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 crashes on 35th SW"

  • waikikigirl May 3, 2018 (4:27 pm)
    How in the world???? 5 cars??? Glad I went and got my kitties their food on Monday from the Vet.

  • Alki resident May 3, 2018 (4:51 pm)
    I directed traffic for 15 minutes at the Morgan incident until a cop showed up and told me I wasn’t needed there. A thank you goes a long way. I also called 911 and was the witness directly behind the truck when the tire flew off. Not looking for acknowledgement just a better attitude.

