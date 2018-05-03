TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 crashes on 35th SW

4:01 PM: If you’re going to be using 35th SW south of Morgan any time soon, heads up – there are two crashes, one at Morgan involving a vehicle that lost at least one wheel, and just now, a 5-vehicle crash blocking the northbound lane in the 7700 block of 35th (at or near Holden). We’re on our way to check.

4:14 PM: Above, the cars on NB 35th just south of Holden have moved to the side. No injuries, we’re told. Checking 35th/Morgan next.



4:24 PM: Above is the pickup that lost a wheel at 35th and Morgan. Police are there and a tow truck too, blocking the inside northbound lane of 35th. No injuries reported in either incident.