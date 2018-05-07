THIS SATURDAY! West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is almost here. See the map!

Alki Point to Pigeon Point to High Point …. North Delridge to North Admiral to North Shorewood … Highland Park to Lincoln Park to Luna Park … Seaview to Riverview to Ocean View … and many points inbetween. Just about every neighborhood in West Seattle is represented in the 330+ sales on the map for this Saturday’s 14th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. Over the weekend, in case you haven’t seen it yet, we published both versions of the map – you’ll find both here, the clickable/searchable/ zoomable online version and the link to the printable packet of map sections and listings. The best sales are the ones you can walk around the corner to, so you can meet/talk with your neighbors … but of course there are big sales, business sales, multi-seller sites, fundraisers, etc. Also read the listings closely to find who’s starting before and/or ending after the official 9 am-3 pm sale window, if you’re interested in making a longer day of it. We’ll start publishing some custom lists tonight. P.S. So far the forecast looks awesome!