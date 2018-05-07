THINK SUMMER! 24th annual West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade countdown launches

(WSB file photo)

Our area’s only 4th of July parade is now less than two months away, and that means the countdown is on, as is the fundraising to cover costs. West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade coordinator Emily Williams (who you might know from Fit4Mom West Seattle) has the announcement:

The 24th annual 4th of July Children’s Parade in West Seattle is right around the corner!

This isn’t your typical parade, the kids ARE the show! Riding on bikes, wagons or in their strollers together with their families, they entertain onlookers by waving flags and showing off their festive attire and decorations. The parade weaves roughly a mile, through the neighborhood of Admiral, down to Hamilton Viewpoint Park; it’s the cutest family-friendly event of the summer!

After the parade, children enjoy old-fashioned gunny-sack races, arts and crafts, and various activities presented by local businesses as well as popsicles sold by the Admiral Neighborhood Association and eats from several local food trucks.

Many community members and local businesses come together year after year to keep this longstanding West Seattle tradition alive. Now in its 24th year, the Children’s Parade is truly an event for and by the families of West Seattle.

Nicole Lutomski, Megan Erb and Emily Williams are facilitating the event this year NEED YOUR HELP to COVER ALL THE COSTS!!

There is opportunity for both individual contributions through the Crowdfunding Page or the established PayPal Account as well as several business sponsorship levels. If your business would like to host a kid craft table or simply donate to the event, please email nicolelutomski@fit4mom.com to discuss details.