SUMMER CAMP! What Hiawatha’s offering tweens this year

(Photo from seattle.gov)

Continuing our mentions of camp opportunities as summer gets ever close: New Hiawatha Community Center assistant coordinator Andrea Sisco wants families to know about their Tween Camp for kids 11-14:

This is a day camp that runs from 7:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m. where kids get a mix of structured and unstructured recreation time, field trips, and a ton of projects and activities. Each week has a theme like “World Travelers” and “PNW Stomping Grounds.” We offer 10 weeks of camp beginning the week of June 25th and you can register through Hiawatha Community Center for one week, two weeks, all ten weeks – whatever fits your schedule.

You can register online for this and/or other Hiawatha summer-camp opportunities by going here.