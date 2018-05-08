SPORTS: Rambo Total Pest Control backs Little League teams in two counties – with a West Seattle backstory

If someone in your family plays Little League (or other youth sports), you know it takes a lot of support – the families, the coaches, and the sponsors. One of our sponsors, Rambo Total Pest Control, is sponsoring teams in two neighborhoods – the one down south where they’re based, and here in West Seattle, where proprietor Luke Rambo has deep roots (which is why his company does a lot of work up here, and why they advertise with us). He shared a story about his interest and involvement, and appreciation for what it takes:

This is my favorite time of year. The crack of the bat, the cheering of the fans, the smell of freshly cut grass. Baseball season is upon us, finally! Every Spring since the dawn of time (well, maybe not quite that long ago), the eternal optimism, and hope of spring bring us a new baseball season. This time of year I am reminded of my childhood glory days spent fielding, throwing, hitting, and a little bit of pitching on the Bar-S Fields, followed by ice cream at Husky Deli after each team win.

I grew up in West Seattle and played in West Seattle Little League for the Laporte Eide Indians. Some of my best childhood memories happened in those few short formative years between 9 and 12 years old down at Bar-S Field. Our coach was a young up and comer named Vince Ormiston. Some of the guys I played with were Sean and Ryan Wooten, Scott Olsen, Brian Pena, Andy Coghill, Jarrett Trail, and quite a few others, some of whom I went on to play ball with at West Seattle High School. We shared some great times there at Bar S and I know the same is true for many others.





In my early 20’s I moved with my wife to Puyallup, and we now have an 11 year old son and an 8

year old daughter. Our son plays for South Hill Little League (majors) White Sox, and I get to

be one of the coaches on his team. This is another special group of young men, working hard to

play well, have fun, and develop their own passion for the game of Baseball. It is a pleasure

working with these players, our coaches, and the parents.

With my increased involvement in Little League these past few seasons, I came to realize how much effort goes into keeping these organizations alive. From the many decisions and strategy sessions run by the Board for each local league, to the late nights setting lineups by the coaches, to the team moms busily collecting donations for raffle items at the league fundraisers, to all the thousands of parents, siblings, grandparents, and neighbors who support these players in their development. The moving parts that keep these leagues together are amazing to watch!

Considering everything I have gained personally from my own involvement in Little League, as well as that of my family and friends, we decided to have our company Rambo Total Pest Control become an official sponsor of West Seattle Little League and South Hill Little League.

We hope to give back and help out in a small way to keep the spirit of Little League alive and well for the next generation. Our sponsorship will help contribute to things like field

maintenance, uniforms, equipment, and baseballs. Look for our banners at Bar-S Field by Alki – photo above – and the Fruitland Grange in South Hill this season and seasons to come! Thank you to the many volunteers who keep these leagues running!

Respectfully, Luke Rambo