Special delivery for Chief Sealth International High School

May 9, 2018 3:25 pm
Chief Sealth International High School principal Aida Fraser-Hammer (above left) welcomed a contigent from John L. Scott Westwood and Evergreen Home Loans today. They had a special drive to help the school and brought the results – including, along with a $1,000 check, a video gaming chair for special-needs students, a camera kit for the art department, a marker board for the faculty, and clothing for students in need. They also brought fruit and candy for the faculty staff room!

  • momof3boys May 9, 2018 (3:31 pm)
    WTG John L Scott & Evergreen Home Loans!!  I love to see our community support our students.

