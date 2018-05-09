Sister school’s state superintendent visits West Seattle High School

(WSB photo by Patrick Sand)

Another high-profile international visitor for West Seattle: At left is William Marois, who visited West Seattle High School on Tuesday from France. He is State Superintendent of the area two hours west of Paris where WSHS’s sister school, Lycee Polyvalent Robert Garnier, is located, explains WSHS French teacher Meghan Schumacher (above center), adding, “We welcomed three exchange students for a month in the fall, and then three of our students just returned from spending 3 weeks at their school and in their community.” The visit included a chat with WSHS principal Brian Vance (above right) and of course visits to the school’s French classes.