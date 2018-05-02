Shots? Backfires? Police investigating multiple reports

Two areas of West Seattle have been the source of multiple 911 calls about possible gunshots in the past 15 minutes or so. First, Avalon Way, where police in the area subsequently told dispatch that a loudly backfiring motorcycle had gone through the area. Shortly thereafter, we heard a couple of booms as did multiple others here in the area uphill/east from Lincoln Park. Police are checking around but so far no reported evidence of gunfire (no victims, casings, damage).