Just after someone else texted about seeing that ship off south Bainbridge, Jim Borrow sent the photo. It’s a Military Sealift Command dry cargo/ammunition ship, USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7). Looks like some work is ahead for the nine-year-old vessel, named for Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Carl Brashear (1931–2006), the first African-American to become a US Navy Master Diver.