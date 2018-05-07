PLAY BALL! Champions League invites special-needs players to join

One more youth-sports league is registering players right now! Michelle Riggen-Ransom sends news of the Champions League:

Champions Baseball League invites players with special needs to come and play baseball in a fun, supportive team environment! Sign-ups are open for the upcoming Spring season, and all the details are on the website. There’s no charge for players to join, and players even get free team hats and shirts.

At a high level:

– Participants can be any gender and between the ages of 4 and 23 years-old, or those who remain in a school setting, with special needs that would prevent them from playing in a traditional baseball or softball program.

– The season will be Sundays for three weeks starting with a skill-building and introduction to the game on May 20th at 1 pm. We will then play games for two weeks starting June 3rd. All events will be at our Pee Wee fields in West Seattle.

– No previous baseball experience needed! Players can do t-ball or coach pitch, and have a buddy from one of the West Seattle teams work with them if they want or need it. Open to anyone in the Seattle area, not just West Seattle.

It’s so much fun; last year so many people in the community showed up on Sundays to support the team, cheer on the players, BBQ, and just generally have a good time together.

Here’s the official sign-up form and info: http://westseattlebaseball.website.siplay.com/champions

Still have questions? Send them to Michelle Riggen-Ransom, mriggen@gmail.com. Let’s…PLAY BALL!!