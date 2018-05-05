ONE WEEK AWAY! West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018 map/listings ready

In case you haven’t already found them – we want to make sure you know that, as promised, the West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day map/listings went live this morning! We’ve spent the past week-plus putting it all together, and now with one week until the big day – Saturday, May 12th – you can start looking around to see (if you’re not one of the 330 sellers) who’s selling what and where. It’s always great to hear from people who not only find treasures (and, as some ads tout, “things you never knew you needed”) but also get to meet more of their neighbors face-to-face.

The clickable map is here (see the how-to-use-it advice beneath it) and the printable map/listings are here (18-page 3 MB PDF).