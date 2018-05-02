ONE MONTH AWAY! Seattle’s ‘only urban obstacle course race,’ Loop the ‘Lupe

The countdown continues for all the cool spring and summer events coming up. Today, we are exactly one month away from Seattle’s “only urban obstacle course race,” Loop the ‘Lupe, June 2nd at Walt Hundley Playfield.

This will be the second year for Loop the ‘Lupe, which drew 300 people in the first year of “the biggest, muddiest, family-friendliest event.” For year two, organizers are adding a food/drink area, live music – Bottle Rockit! is booked already – and a beer garden (presented by The Beer Junction).

From Race Director Brian Callanan:

Loop the ‘Lupe features a 1K “loop” around Walt Hundley Playfield, where participants race under, over, and through seven obstacles (two new ones added in 2018), including a mud pit, walls, “Squirtgun Alley,” and more. Loop the ‘Lupe has four options to get the whole family involved in a fun day at the park: Obstacle Course: For ninja warriors who think their skills are up to the task, the Obstacle Course 5K (five loops) begins at 11 a.m. 5K Family Fun Run/Walk: Not ready for the obstacles? No problem! You can pass them by and make this into a family fun run/walk, starting at 11:45 a.m. Senior Saunter: The “Saunter” is for walkers age 65+ looking for a flat, no-obstacles walk. The turf soccer field at the park is the “race” course. People used their rolling walkers at this event in2017, so come see how many laps you can complete in 20 minutes! Starts at 12:15 p.m. Youth Dash: Do you have a child under 8 years old? They can join in the fun, too, by taking one loop around the course (parental help encouraged). The fun begins at 1 p.m.! Proceeds from Loop the ‘Lupe support the Walmesley Center at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. The Center has been one of the area’s most utilized facilities for sports and social outreach work since opening in 2012.

You can go here right now to register.