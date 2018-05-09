MUSIC: Here’s the lineup for West Seattle Summer Fest 2018!

Announced tonight by the West Seattle Junction Association, the music lineup is out for West Seattle Summer Fest 2018, now just two months away, July 13-15!

Music is once again taking center stage with a stellar lineup that includes some of the best bands in the Northwest. Big names for this event also include Kinski, Dude York, Spesh, and The Black Tones.

West Seattle’s Ben Jenkins and Troy Nelson, co-founders of Killroom Records, booked the event lineup and had this to say: “We had a lot of fun rounding up the artists for West Seattle Summer Fest 2018. Showcasing artists that are making a significant impact in our city is something we focused heavily on this year. We also wanted to represent all genres from our vibrant music scene. We’re excited to see this lineup come together!”

In addition to the headliners, festival goers can catch more than 20 artists performing on the California main stage Friday through Sunday. The diverse lineup includes artists like Mirrorgloss, Dusty 45s, HYWAYS, Trick Candles and Versing.

This FREE 3-day party in the streets celebrates West Seattle as a thriving music and arts community.

Sidewalk cafes, shopping, Gaming Tents, GreenLife, kids’ rides, and a beer garden next to the festival

stage, means there’s something for everyone to enjoy.