West Seattle, Washington

03 Thursday

74℉

MOVING TO WEST SEATTLE: Take Steps 5K Walk/Run

May 3, 2018 3:29 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Health | West Seattle news | WS & Sports

Just found out today that another regional 5K fundraiser is moving to West Seattle – on June 9th, you can join the Take Steps 5K Walk/Run at Lincoln Park. It’s a fundraiser for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. This is an afternoon event, with a festival starting at 1 pm and the 5K at 2:30 pm, all in an effort to find new treatments and someday a cure for these intestinal disorders. You can participate as an individual or as part of a team – here’s where to start.

Share This

No Replies to "MOVING TO WEST SEATTLE: Take Steps 5K Walk/Run"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann