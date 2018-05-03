MOVING TO WEST SEATTLE: Take Steps 5K Walk/Run

Just found out today that another regional 5K fundraiser is moving to West Seattle – on June 9th, you can join the Take Steps 5K Walk/Run at Lincoln Park. It’s a fundraiser for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. This is an afternoon event, with a festival starting at 1 pm and the 5K at 2:30 pm, all in an effort to find new treatments and someday a cure for these intestinal disorders. You can participate as an individual or as part of a team – here’s where to start.