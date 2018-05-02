LAM BOW APARTMENTS: Plan to replace fire-destroyed building goes to Southwest Design Review Board tomorrow

(WSB reader photo from September 2016 three-alarm fire, the cause of which was never determined)

Tomorrow (Thursday) night, the plan for replacing the fire-destroyed building at the Lam Bow Apartments (6955 Delridge Way SW) goes before the Southwest Design Review Board. Here’s the full “packet” prepared for the meeting:

(You can also see it on the city website in PDF.) While getting ready for the meeting, project-team members visited the Delridge Neighborhoods District Council meeting in mid-April. If you’re interested in a preview before tomorrow’s review, here are our notes:

The briefing was led by Ryan Moore of the Seattle Housing Authority, which owns the Lam Bow. He said that as is required in the Early Design Guidance phase, they will be presenting three options for the new building, which will be 3 stories high, with about 50 apartments and 49 offstreet parking spaces. Their preferred option has a mix of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units, with a central play area, a new commons building, and an open space that might be used for a P-patch or recreation. In general, DNDC attendees had positive reactions, but they also had a lot of questions about access to the parking lot on the Delridge Way side of the building; SDOT is apparently requiring that access be closed because of the future conversion of Metro Route 120 to the RapidRide H Line. The future of that project depends on federal funding that already has been called into question, and since then, the Move Seattle levy spending situation has raised further questions about upcoming RapidRide projects’ city funding. Moore said access to the parking lot would continue via 23rd SW, which would also see improvements such as a sidewalk and gutter. Attendees said they still thought keeping both sides open would be optimal. Moore also was asked about nearby Longfellow Creek and drainage, and said they are still working with a consultant on that.

Thursday night’s hearing will be limited to design issues, and is the first of at least two times the project will be considered by the SWDRB. It starts at 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon).