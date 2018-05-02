Jason Kibbey Design and Landscape: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

On this beautiful spring day, we welcome Jason Kibbey Design and Landscape as a new WSB sponsor. Here’s what they would like you to know:

Are you looking for an exterior space to match the detail of your home’s interior? Do you want to extend your living space out into the garden? Jason Kibbey Design and Landscape has distinguished itself in designing, installing and maintaining gardens that invite the visitor into their spaces and encourages them to linger, relax and unwind. Established in 2006 and based in West Seattle since 2014, Jason Kibbey Design and Landscape welcomes new homeowners and established West Seattleites as we continue to grow our roots deeper in the neighborhood. We work in gardens from Arbor Heights to Alki Beach.

With over 20 years of horticultural and design experience, we provide our clients with unique garden design that closely aligns with their desired aesthetic, style of home, and natural surroundings. Our work ranges from containers to mixed borders, estate gardens to urban oases. In addition to fine pruning, seasonal color updates, seasonal cleanups, garden restoration, garden coaching, design & installation, we also specialize in garden maintenance.

Once your new or restored garden is in place, you’ll want to keep it looking beautiful with regular maintenance. Our dedicated crew of gardeners will work closely with you up to and including garden coaching or will work completely independently. Trust in our knowledge and expertise to assess your garden at any time of the year, create a game plan, and implement it over time. Fine pruning techniques are used to whip neglected maples, rhododendrons, and other ornamentals into shape and keep them looking beautiful from season to season.

For those whose love of gardening exceeds the space that they have, let us tempt you with some lush and lovely custom containers. Check out the container portfolio on our website for just a few examples of containers that our clients love.

We at JKDL know that there are many landscaping companies out there and perhaps you’ve worked with one only to have been underwhelmed. Give us a call and let us show you what it means to work with a professional gardening company. Check us out on Instagram @jasonkibbeydesignandlandscape; look us up on Yelp, where we are a 5-star company; then head over to our website jasonkibbeydesign.com where you can see our portfolio and contact information. We look forward to meeting more of our West Seattle neighbors as we continue planting the seeds of great design.

We thank Jason Kibben Landscape and Design for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.