If you’re hearing the sirens: 2 South Park house fires in 2 hours

(Smoke from 2nd South Park fire, seen from West Seattle, tweeted by @WestSeaWX)

3:50 AM: You might be hearing the sirens, especially from southeast West Seattle: Seattle Fire is at the scene of a fully involved house fire in the 9300 block of 7th Avenue South, less than two hours after another South Park house fire, in the 1200 block of S. Cloverdale (less than a mile apart).

4:03 AM: Per monitored radio communication, SFD has just called the 7th Avenue S. fire “defensive” – too dangerous to be inside the structure.