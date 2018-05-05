HAPPENING NOW: Highland Park Elementary’s new playground needs a little more help

Got some time to spare right now? Get over to Highland Park Elementary! The photo and invitation are from Connie Wolf:

The Highland Park Elementary PTA was hoping that May 5th would feature a Grand Opening Party for our school’s new playground, but as is typical for big projects, the construction took much longer than expected. Happily, as of yesterday, all the construction is complete! The work we have left to do is to move the engineered wood fiber (play chips) under our new net climber and slides. It’s a big job and a good workout. If you have an hour or two to spare, please join us [now] to get the “pit” filled in. Thank you everybody for your support!