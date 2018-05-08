West Seattle, Washington

08 Tuesday

DOOR-TO-DOOR ALERT: Local nonprofit warns of fraudulent solicitor

May 8, 2018 11:30 am
It’s door-to-door-soliciting season, A few notes have arrived in the WSB inbox, and we were making plans for the periodic “here are the city laws” reminder, when this suddenly made things more urgent. From Lily Mabbott with the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County:

We have had a couple people contact our organization because at least one man (there may be more than one) is posing as a door-to-door magazine salesman claiming to collect donations for Boys & Girls Clubs. He is not affiliated with our organization and magazine sales is not a way that we fundraise.

The caller I spoke with lives in the Fairmount Park area, zip code 98126. She described the person as late 20s/early 30s tall black man who was well dressed and has a well-groomed beard, carrying a clipboard.

Now, the rules. First, note that they don’t apply to those seeking charity solicitations – legitimate ones, anyway. Otherwise, from the Seattle Municipal Code:

*Door-to-door (residential) selling is allowed between 8 am-9 pm.

*The entity for whom the seller is working has to have a license, and the seller (agent) must have ID showing the license and the agent’s name: “All licensees and agents shall conspicuously display on their outer clothing their residential sales license or residential sales agent licenses when selling.” If you choose to open the door, ask to see it immediately: “Each residential seller or agent shall, immediately upon contacting the prospective buyer, disclose to the prospective buyer his/her name, company, and the product or service represented.”

*Solicitors are required to honor a “no soliciting” sign if you have one. Whether you do or don’t, they’re also required to honor this part of the code: “If requested to do so, (the agent) shall leave the premises immediately.”

Read the full set of rules by going here.. And note the city says they don’t apply to sellers of “newspapers, or fresh or perishable food items.”

2 Replies to "DOOR-TO-DOOR ALERT: Local nonprofit warns of fraudulent solicitor"

  • G Hansen May 8, 2018 (11:49 am)
    We had 2 young African/American girls come last Friday afternoon wanting to sell magazines for the Boys and Girls Club too.  We didn’t buy any.

  • Jim P. May 8, 2018 (11:57 am)
    Simplest solution is to never buy anything from or donate to someone who knocks on your door claiming anything unless you invited them to do so.

    Same for the “charity” collectors that seem to infest downtown and who are obviously professional solicitors, the patter is too slick and practiced to be volunteers.

    You do not owe anything to a total stranger arriving at your door unannounced to try and sell you on something, not even courtesy.

    If you want to confuse them, ask if they have an appointment and when they say “No”, tell them not to come back until they do.

    Applies to telephone “solicitors” also.  There is no need whatsoever to be polite to people who intrude on your privacy and time for their personal profit.

