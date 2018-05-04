West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: Design comment period opens for 3084 Avalon Way apartments

May 4, 2018 4:31 pm
 |   Development | West Seattle news

That’s the official “administrative design review” (public comments but no meeting) packet now online for 3084 Avalon Way SW – as mentioned here last week, the project that first turned up as an early-stage proposal last year is now on the books with 7 floors, 35 apartments, and no offstreet parking spaces, replacing a 64-year-old triplex. And the two-week public review phase is now under way. The city has just overhauled its permit system, so notices and announcements don’t look quite the way they used to – here’s the one for this project. If you have comments, you can send them to the assigned planner for the project, Joseph Hurley, joseph.hurley@seattle.gov.

  • Tim May 4, 2018 (6:15 pm)
    Stupid….all those people trying to park on Avalon.

