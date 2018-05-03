CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS student wins art competition

Congratulations to Chief Sealth International High School artist Zhen Williams for winning a competition that will see her winning work displayed in D.C.! The announcement and photo are from our area’s U.S. House Rep. Pramila Jayapal‘s office:

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal announced the winners of Washington’s 7th District 2018 Congressional Arts Competition. They are:

1st: Zhen Williams, Chief Sealth International High School, “Voice Through My Hands”

2nd: Marlowe Pody, Garfield High School, “Fleeting”

3rd: Min Jeong Lee, Shoreline Christian School, “Hope”

Zhen’s painting will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year; Jayapal will hang the second place entry in her congressional office.

“Congratulations to Zhen on winning this year’s Congressional Arts Competition. I’m proud of the 7th District for another successful year celebrating the arts. This would not have been possible without the six schools who participated or without our amazing judges, supportive parents and teachers,” said Rep. Jayapal. “Every year, students have raised the bar, and I look forward to seeing the entries we receive in next year’s competition.”

Six high schools from around the district participated in this year’s contest, including Chief Sealth International High School, Shoreline Christian, Ingraham, Garfield, The Northwest School and New Start High School.