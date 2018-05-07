BIZNOTE: West Seattle HomeStreet Bank saying farewell to John Babauta

(WSB photo)

Another banking biznote today: Personal banker John Babauta is saying goodbye to the West Seattle branch of HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor). He’s staying with the company, moving on to be regional loan manager, but will no longer be based in WS. If you don’t know John for his work at HomeStreet, you may know him for his community involvement, including service on the board of the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association. You have until his last day on Friday, May 18th, to stop in and wish him well. Branch manager Nam Le says that because of John’s departure, “Our wonderful team is looking to hire an all-star banker to our West Seattle team at HomeStreet Bank.” The job is posted in the WSB Forums’ West Seattle Jobs Offered section.