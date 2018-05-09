BIZNOTE: New (sort of) ownership for The Swinery in West Seattle

Thanks to Pamela Rogers for the photo and report:

Longtime Manager/Head Chef Kim Anne Leveille and lifelong West Seattle resident (WSHS 2007) Sous Chef/Butcher Danny Rogers are ecstatic to announce West Seattle Swinery is now employee-owned!

Kim has managed and run the front of the store for over seven years, while Danny has been behind the scenes butchering, smoking and grilling some of the neighborhood’s favorite meats. On the corner of California and Hanford, the West Seattle Swinery is a one-stop shop offering a meat market, grilled burgers, specialty sandwiches, and deli products. The Food Network’s Grill Dads recently featured the Double B (bacon and belly) sandwich and Danger Fries.

Kim and Danny are looking forward to continuing to provide West Seattle with the family environment that is at the heart of our community, celebrating good food and good friends! Stop by and say hello (or Bonjour to Kim).