BIZNOTE: Happy 20th anniversary, Curious Kidstuff! Sale on Sunday

May 4, 2018
Ann Walker has a big reason to smile – her West Seattle Junction shop Curious Kidstuff (WSB sponsor) is celebrating 20 years in business! And in honor of that, this year’s anniversary sale is bigger than ever – 11 am-5 pm on Sunday (May 6th). More on that in a moment – but first, a bit more of this business’s backstory!

Ann came to Seattle from St. Paul, Minnesota, where she grew up, and Curious Kidstuff is modeled after a shop in Minneapolis. It’s officially described as a shop that features “non-violent toys, books, music, art, and other tricks and treasures. You will find green toys, wooden toys, infant to 12 years. All products in our store are up to the highest new safety standards and every item has a USA General Conformity Certificate. We welcome children to play with our many display tables. We have truly created a safe and warm environment to discover and socialize with others.”

So what’s changed over the 20 years she’s been in business? Back when she was starting up, Ann says, The Junction had about 10 open retail spaces – long before new construction added more retail spaces – so she had many options. Also, she says she could never have imagined she would see a second generation of customers – some who came to her store as kids are coming there now with their own kids! She also recognizes that toys and games aren’t just for kids, and has begun stocking more puzzles and games geared toward adults – they are popular with the new apartment residents, who are becoming steady customers. Meantime, her store has grown to have a staff of six.

Whatever you’re looking for, you are invited to help Curious Kidstuff (4740 California SW) celebrate on Sunday. Ann calls it the 20/20 sale – 20 years in business, 20 percent off everything in the store (excluding LEGO brand items). Besides the discounts, the daylong party will include games and crafts, prize drawings, a family photo booth, treats, and … what’s the store’s always about … fun.

5 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Happy 20th anniversary, Curious Kidstuff! Sale on Sunday"

  • sam-c May 4, 2018 (1:18 pm)
    What a milestone! Congratulations and Happy Anniversary !    

    Such a great store in the Junction; we can always find something good when we are there.    

  • WSMom May 4, 2018 (1:58 pm)
    One hour before the birthday party and no present?  No problem!  Curious Kidstuff has awesome selection and great gift wrapping.  Thanks for being there for our family!

  • CLL in Gatewood May 4, 2018 (2:00 pm)
    Congratulations, Ann!  We have many fond memories of shopping, playing, doing art projects and birthday parties in your wonderful store.  Now that my kids are older teenagers, we’re not there as much, but I know when I do need to shop for toys (now for our old babysitters’ kids!!), we’ll always come to Curious Kidstuff.  You’re a treasure in our everchanging WS Junction!

  • Chas Redmond May 4, 2018 (2:12 pm)
    Congratulations to Ann and everyone at Curious Kidstuff.  I’ve been a patron of the shop since I moved here in 2003 and there is always something new, exciting, different, or intriguing on the shelves, or lying around somewhere. And it’s true, anyone can fine something of interest at Curious Kidstuff. 

  • Aly May 4, 2018 (3:09 pm)
    Congratulations Ann! Look forward to the party on Sunday and seeing many familiar faces, thank you for the opportunity to join in the history of your fun store. 

    P.S. It looks like there is a little space on the shelf behind you, directly under the Uno cards and next to the Tenzi : ) better get that filled before Sunday.

