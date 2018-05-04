BIZNOTE: Happy 20th anniversary, Curious Kidstuff! Sale on Sunday

Ann Walker has a big reason to smile – her West Seattle Junction shop Curious Kidstuff (WSB sponsor) is celebrating 20 years in business! And in honor of that, this year’s anniversary sale is bigger than ever – 11 am-5 pm on Sunday (May 6th). More on that in a moment – but first, a bit more of this business’s backstory!

Ann came to Seattle from St. Paul, Minnesota, where she grew up, and Curious Kidstuff is modeled after a shop in Minneapolis. It’s officially described as a shop that features “non-violent toys, books, music, art, and other tricks and treasures. You will find green toys, wooden toys, infant to 12 years. All products in our store are up to the highest new safety standards and every item has a USA General Conformity Certificate. We welcome children to play with our many display tables. We have truly created a safe and warm environment to discover and socialize with others.”

So what’s changed over the 20 years she’s been in business? Back when she was starting up, Ann says, The Junction had about 10 open retail spaces – long before new construction added more retail spaces – so she had many options. Also, she says she could never have imagined she would see a second generation of customers – some who came to her store as kids are coming there now with their own kids! She also recognizes that toys and games aren’t just for kids, and has begun stocking more puzzles and games geared toward adults – they are popular with the new apartment residents, who are becoming steady customers. Meantime, her store has grown to have a staff of six.

Whatever you’re looking for, you are invited to help Curious Kidstuff (4740 California SW) celebrate on Sunday. Ann calls it the 20/20 sale – 20 years in business, 20 percent off everything in the store (excluding LEGO brand items). Besides the discounts, the daylong party will include games and crafts, prize drawings, a family photo booth, treats, and … what’s the store’s always about … fun.