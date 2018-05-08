West Seattle, Washington

08 Tuesday

BIKE TO SCHOOL DAY: Genesee Hill Elementary also participating tomorrow

May 8, 2018 3:08 pm
One more reminder that tomorrow (Wednesday, May 9th) is Bike to School Day, so be extra-careful, especially in the morning, whether you’re driving or riding! Yesterday we featured the plans for Alki Elementary and Louisa Boren STEM K-8. Today, David Cagen shares the plan for West Seattle’s most populous elementary, Genesee Hill, including this map of potential routes that neighborhood groups of riders will be using:

Roll your way to school with family and friends as Genesee Hill celebrates national Bike to School Day tomorrow Wednesday, May 9!

Just a few logistical reminders to help make this event as successful as possible:

· The front parking lot will be closed to all vehicles. The students will be storing their bikes here.
· Handicap spaces will be designated on Dakota near the intersection of 50th Ave SW
· Staff – reminder to use the lower parking lot on all days.

Come join in the festivities and a huge thank you to Mr. Cudney and all the volunteers for helping to coordinate a return of this tradition!

(“B” marks the school entrance.) Though some rain is expected overnight, the forecast for tomorrow morning is currently just “cloudy.”

