BIKE EVERYWHERE MONTH: Alki Elementary students’ rodeo; WSBC offers Commute Buddies

Two notes on this second night of Bike Everywhere Month:
ALKI ELEMENTARY RODEO: Thanks to Chris Nutter for photos from this afternoon’s Bike Rodeo at Alki Elementary School. Right after classes ended in early afternoon (remember that Wednesday is always early-dismissal day), riders took to the playground to work on bike-handling skills and safety awareness:
This was a tune-up for Bike to School Day, which is one week away – next Wednesday, May 9th. Alki is participating; if your school is, too, let us know!
WSBC COMMUTE BUDDIES: For grownup riders who are looking to spend more time on two wheels this Bike Everywhere Month, Don Brubeck of West Seattle Bike Connections shares an announcement:
West Seattle Bike Connections is offering assistance during May, Bike Month, to people who want to ride to work, but aren’t sure about the route or the traffic.
We’ve got 10 experienced riders offering to be COMMUTE BUDDIES to get you going on your first ride to your destination.
Click the link to sign up and pick a convenient time and location to meet. We will do our best to connect people with nearby origins and destinations.
