BIKE EVERYWHERE MONTH: Alki Elementary students’ rodeo; WSBC offers Commute Buddies

Two notes on this second night of Bike Everywhere Month:

ALKI ELEMENTARY RODEO: Thanks to Chris Nutter for photos from this afternoon’s Bike Rodeo at Alki Elementary School. Right after classes ended in early afternoon (remember that Wednesday is always early-dismissal day), riders took to the playground to work on bike-handling skills and safety awareness:

This was a tune-up for Bike to School Day, which is one week away – next Wednesday, May 9th. Alki is participating; if your school is, too, let us know!

WSBC COMMUTE BUDDIES: For grownup riders who are looking to spend more time on two wheels this Bike Everywhere Month, Don Brubeck of West Seattle Bike Connections shares an announcement: