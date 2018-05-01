BASEBALL: Second postseason win for West Seattle High School

(Sophomore second baseman Jackson Sullivan made a spectacular play to end an inning)

Another postseason win for the Wildcats – thanks to Porter Hammer for the photos and report on last night’s game:

The West Seattle High School baseball team defeated Ingraham High School at Steve Cox Field in White Center Monday night, 2-0 in a loser-go-home playoff game. West Seattle (5-10 in the regular season) were the underdogs versus Ingraham (12-3 in regular season), but they did not play like it.

Pacific College-bound senior Anthony Coates (above) pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out 5 Ingraham batters while only walking 1.

RBIs by junior Ruben Gut and senior Nathan Villegas represented the winning runs. Gut had 2 hits on the day, and sophomore catcher Ulysses Hammer hit a double.

West Seattle now moves on to play Garfield HS tomorrow (Wednesday, May 2nd), again at 7 pm at Cox (1321 SW 102nd). After surviving two games of single elimination play, West Seattle is now in a double-elimination situation in the Metro League playoffs.