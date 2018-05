BIZNOTE: Happy 20th anniversary, Curious Kidstuff! Sale on Sunday

Ann Walker has a big reason to smile - her West Seattle Junction shop Curious Kidstuff (WSB sponsor) is celebrating 20 years in business! And in honor of that, this year's anniversary sale is bigger than ever - 11 am-5 pm on Sunday (May 6th). More on that in a moment - but first, a bit more of this....