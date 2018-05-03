ALMOST MAP TIME! See the West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day map and list starting Saturday

Even if you’re not directly involved with one of the 330+ sales signed up for this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, May 12th – somebody near you probably is, and if you haven’t already heard about their plan, you’ll know in two days, when the WSCGSD 2018 map/list goes live! More than 20 sales are block, business, organization, or school sales – but as usual, that still means most are individual house/townhouse/apartment/etc. sales. And even in their relatively short listings, you’ll see tons of personality – moving sales, sales promising treasures, sales proudly proclaiming junk, knickknacks, bric-a-brac; sales clearing out years of hobby items, years of unique tastes in decor … stuff from employer, military, school affiliations … baby’s-on-the-way sales, baby’s-grown-up sales … We also have an increasing number of sales this year choosing to open before/stay closed after the official WSCGSD hours of 9 am-3 pm. It’ll all be on the map/list and as usual we have two versions going live on Saturday, the clickable map (every sale has a numbered marker, clickable to open the balloon with its address and description) and printable map/list (PDF version with all 330+ listings in order, plus map sections). Watch for it all here on WSB (when it’s ready we will also link it from the menu that you can access on all devices) as well as linked from westseattlegaragesale.com. It’ll be the 14th annual WSCGSD, eleventh year that we’re coordinating it here at WSB, and an awesome day of person-to-person recycling!