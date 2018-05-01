West Seattle, Washington

01 Tuesday

59℉

About the ‘assault with weapons’ call on Avalon

May 1, 2018 2:56 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Thanks for the tip about the response in the 3200 block of SW Avalon Way this past hour – we missed the initial dispatch because the scanner has been jumping with May Day preparations. Went to check it out, and police were leaving, with SFD about to leave too, and only able to tell us that a woman was being transported to the hospital by private ambulance. Next stop, the precinct, where the only note in the system was that it turned out to be a “person in crisis” situation.

Share This

No Replies to "About the 'assault with weapons' call on Avalon"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann